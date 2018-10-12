EDUCATION

Sexual history survey sent to 5th graders draws complaints

WINDSOR, Vt. --
A survey that asked fifth-grade students in Vermont about their sexual history, preference and gender identity has drawn complaints from parents.

The survey sent to Windsor Elementary School students was conducted by WISE, a nonprofit domestic violence prevention and advocacy group, WPTZ-TV reported .

A notice was sent to parents allowing them to opt their children out of the survey, but parent Vanessa Beach said she never received it.

While she doesn't oppose topics on gender identity and sexuality being discussed, Beach said she feels the survey questions were inappropriate for her daughter's age group.

"My daughter is 10. So are all the other kids who took this," Beach said. "A sexual partner at 10 years old would be called sexual abuse."

A WISE representative said the survey questions were created with University of New Hampshire researchers with whom the group is sharing the collected data.

Beach said she told the school and WISE about her concerns. School administrators and WISE officials said they are working to address parents' complaints. Students are told that they are not required to take the test and can chose not to, a WISE official said.

Beach said she appreciates other work WISE does to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldbizarrechildrensexVermont
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
Daily Herald: Burlington Central High School becomes a hub for veterinary science education
No charges expected in ETHS sex video
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
10 cases of AFM, rare polio-like illness, reported in northern IL, IDPH says
11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover
Disney releases trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' movie
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
Temporary hotel workers file lawsuit, say they weren't paid for work during strike
Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old Indiana boy canceled
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Show More
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Mega Millions jackpot at $548M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Man who robbed Elmhurst bank in pajamas arrested in Chicago
California man books room at Holiday Inn, finds hotel isn't there
More News