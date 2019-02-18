WINDY CITY LIVE

Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program

Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program

During Black History Month, more than 60 Chicago high school students participated in ComEd's Solar Spotlight program.

The program aims to expose students to opportunities in science, tech, engineering and math to give them a chance to empower themselves and their communities.

This segment was produced with and sponsored by ComEd
