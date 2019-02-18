During Black History Month, more than 60 Chicago high school students participated in ComEd's Solar Spotlight program.
The program aims to expose students to opportunities in science, tech, engineering and math to give them a chance to empower themselves and their communities.
Connect with ComEd:
Facebook: @ComEd
Instagram: #WeAreComEd #ComEd
Twitter: @ComEd
This segment was produced with and sponsored by ComEd
Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
EDUCATION
More Education
Top Stories