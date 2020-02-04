St. Barnabas School cancels classes after more than 130 students, faculty sent home sick

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago school will be back open Wednesday after more than 130 students and staff were sent home sick Monday.Classes were also cancelled Tuesday at Saint Barnabas School in Beverly as the illness swept through campus.Jeanne Byrne ran out to get her sick son some lunch after he and some of his classmates came down with the same illness."Once I heard there were that many kids sick on Monday I thought we need to just keep the kids separate," she said. "So they're not passing it around to kids that are still healthy."The South Side elementary school closed after more than 25-percent of the student body were sent home with influenza, strep throat or stomach flu. Several school employees also got sick."Most of the teachers and the students were all missing and the cafeteria was empty," said 7th grader Bridger Fasan."I got sick like two weeks ago and that was when only a few people who were sick, but we still only had 11 kids in our class at that time," fellow student Kiera Sullivan said.Many of the students had instruction from home or met up to finish school work."Most of the teachers have been assigning work online and it's worked pretty well," fellow 7th grader Riley McChesney said.In a statement Susan Thomas, the spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago, said:Administrators said crews began a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the school, but some students still have concerns."I was like a little paranoid because I didn't want to be around people who were sick," 8th grader Naiyah Taylor said."I'm nervous that maybe they didn't clear out the entire school, there may be are some viruses in there. I might get sick," said worried 6th grader Scarlett Styczynski.Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, but school officials still advise anyone with flu symptoms to stay home for at least the next few days.