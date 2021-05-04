Education

Golden Apple awarded to Schmid Elementary School teacher

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Golden Apple Surprise: Schmid Elementary School teacher Quinlan O'Grady awarded with top education honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teacher taking on the challenges of the pandemic earns top honors in the education world.

Quinlan O'Grady is beloved by students and staff at Theophilus Schmid Elementary School on Chicago's South Side where she teaches second and third grade.

"We are honoring Quinlan because not only does she have high expectations for her students, she supports building them up academically," said Yelly Guy.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching is a prestigious award only given to 10 teachers in the state, out of 708. It comes with $5,000 in cash and a spring sabbatical.

The award recognizes outstanding teachers for their positive roles in their students' lives.

"I know it was an amazing group of educators so I just feel very grateful, they were really supportive in this whole process," said O'Grady.

Miss O'Grady will also play an important role preparing the next generation of teachers in future programs. She credits her loyal students for her success.

"It's definitely been a challenging year but I think if anything this has highlighted the resiliency of our students, our scholars their families they have been so supportive my class has almost perfect attendance every single day credits the parents for that," said O'Grady.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagocottage groveschoolteacherawardpublic schoolsurpriseteachers
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Chicago Auto Show returning this summer
LIVE: Gary mayor updates investigation into rash of fires over weekend
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
Watch: Boy unhurt after taking 'ride' on airport conveyor belt,
Show More
IN reports 824 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to orange tier
Parents want answers after ex-Lockport teacher charged with sex crimes
Asian woman hit in the head with hammer while walking in NYC
Man killed in front of girlfriend while looking for parking in Berwyn
More TOP STORIES News