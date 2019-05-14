chicago proud

Richton Park HS celebrates 100 percent college acceptance rate, students' $50M in scholarships

By
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban high school is taking great pride in its senior class, which has a 100 percent acceptance rate to college and has been offered millions of dollars in scholarships.

The 116 graduates of Southland College Prep in Richton Park have been awarded more than $54 million in scholarships to attend colleges across the map - an additional triumph for this charter school whose rigor is based on a European teaching model comprised of nine hour schooldays, extracurriculars across disciplines and a ban on cell phones.

"We have an aggressive scholarship program. The middle class cannot carry the burden of all these loans," Southland principal Dr. Blondean Davis said.

Southland students enjoy tuition assistance with anywhere from 60 to 100 percent of their costs so long as students commit to the standards necessary to make it in the professional world.

"The issue is not getting them in. The issue is the persistence that one of these very soon they're going to walk across that stage and get their first degree - and I say 'first' because I would love for them to get a master's degree, a doctorate," Davis said.

The promise of college shines in these seniors' eyes. Alexis Eiland is headed to Nashville for the next four years.

"The HBCU environment is just so amazing. It's so rich in history, learning more about myself and my roots and, you know, they gave me an enormous amount of money, which is great!" she said.

Darahn Magnus wants to get into business at the University of Illinois.

"Southland really prepared me well; sophomore year and junior year they were really preparing us for the ACT and SAT. We had boot camps and trainings," he said.

Jaylen Hankins is seeking a career in medicine via Washington University in St. Louis.

"The location is nice because it's not far but it's not close, either, so my parents can't just come over and check up on me all the time," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrichton parkscholarshipcollegechicago proudstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Ex-ABC 7 janitor makes national debut on 'Strahan and Sara'
Chicago filmmaker creates inclusive web series for children
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Sox manager helps rehab veteran's home in Englewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News