Southland College Prep's top students recognized at luncheon

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A ceremony was held Tuesday to honor the top students at a south suburban charter school.Students attending Southland College Prep in Richton Park were recognized at the Dr. Blondean Davis annual CEO luncheon.This is the 10th academic year at the charter school, which primarily serves African American students who live in the south suburbs.ABC7 anchor Cheryl Burton was the principal speaker for the ceremony.