Glenbard East HS special ed students learn life skills by watching Tracy Butler weather forecasts

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler is a classroom staple at Glenbard East High School.For the last seven years, Valerie Mauritz and her special education students have been using Tracy's daily forecasts as a learning tool in her life-skills class.Mauritz says watching the morning weather forecast helps inform people's decisions for the day. It helps them decide what they're going to wear and what they're going to do."What better way better way of incorporating skills - functional, daily-living skills - than the weather?" Mauritz asked.There's so much more to this! Tune in this Sunday to learn more about the technology these students use during their weather forecast lessons, and the very unique reason Mrs. Mauritz has a very special love for the weather.