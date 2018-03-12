EDUCATION

St. Charles school board votes to close Fox Ridge Elementary

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
St. Charles School District 303 voted Monday night to close Fox Ridge Elementary School.

"We have some schools that are overutilized and some schools that are underutilized, so we're trying to balance that across the district," said Carol Smith, spokesperson for St. Charles Community Unit School District 303, at a Jan. 30 public meeting.

The school board said it decided to close Fox Ridge because of low enrollment. The plan is now to repurpose the school as an early childhood center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool closuresSt. Charles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Parents concerned about controversial St. Charles school plan
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News