A historic school on Chicago's West Side unveiled a colorful mural to celebrate its 125th birthday.St. Malachy School commissioned local artist Iwuchukwu Okafor to paint the mural, celebrates key moments in African American history, including the impact of the Great Migration on Chicago.The hope is that the mural inspires current and former students.The new mural is an extension of one that was first created in the 1990s.