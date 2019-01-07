EDUCATION

St. Walter School close to fundraising goal needed to stay open as deadline arrives

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Walter Catholic Elementary School has been in the Morgan Park community for 65 years and is on the brink of closure.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
St. Walter Catholic Elementary School has been in the Morgan Park community for 65 years and is on the brink of closure. Monday's fundraising deadline has arrived and they've almost reached their $365,000 goal.

St. Walter Principal Sharon O'Toole said they are very close to meeting their fundraising goal after an aggressive fundraising campaign and some very generous alumni donors.

"We have some tremendous alumni donors who are successful businessmen in the community who have stepped up because St. Walter School not only continues to be important to them now, but they truly believe in our school and our students today," said O'Toole said.

The school had until Monday to demonstrate to the Archdiocese of Chicago that it raised the money necessary to cover its expected operating budget for the next two years or its doors would close. Dropping enrollment is to blame for the financial crunch.

"Enrollment is a problem for a lot of Catholic schools and what happens is when you don't have the students to fill the seats, your school runs at a deficit," O'Toole said.

Parents have held meetings, fundraisers, Queen of Hearts raffles and collected online donations to meet the hefty goal that was revealed to the community only six weeks ago. With an enrollment of 118 students, many families say they would be lost without this beloved institution.

"My family would be devastated because it's so convenient for us," said grandparent Tysha White. "It's right in the area and it means a lot to us. It's really a family-friendly school."

The school principal is looking for a fundraising extension from the Archdiocese, saying in order to get it they would have to come close to the goal and they're almost there. But St. Walter would need more generous angels in the future or this beloved school will be in the same jeopardy for the 2021 school year, so boosting enrollment is key.

"I hope we can get it together, hopefully, so we can keep and remain open," said parent Tiffany Slaughter.

School administrators will be meeting with the Chicago Archdiocese Tuesday. The Archdiocese will review the funds collected and then decide if they will grant a fundraising extension so the school can raise the rest of the money.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolscatholic schoolcatholic churchchicago archdioceseChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Local 'for-profit' college students could see debt relief
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
UIC unveils $1B campus renovation plan
Newsviews: City Colleges of Chicago
More Education
Top Stories
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
Car found riddled with bullets outside Crestwood hotel
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
Family headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
More charges possible for 2nd suspect in Jazmine Barnes murder
Mom refuses to pay sitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun'
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Show More
Trump says he 'can relate' to federal workers not getting paid
Woman killed, body left wrapped in plastic for a week in car
The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago
5 teens killed in Poland escape room fire; man charged
More News