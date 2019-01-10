EDUCATION

St. Walter School in Morgan Park staying open thanks to donations

Thanks to generous contributions, St. Walter Elementary School on Chicago's South Side will stay open.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The school was on the brink of closing and needed to raise $365,000 to cover operating deficits for this school year and the next.

St. Walter serves about 118 students in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement, "Thanks to the generous contributions of school families, parishioners, community members and other supporters, St. Walter School was able to secure more than $364,000 in pledges. This money is necessary to cover the school's expected operating deficits for this school year (2018/19), as well as the school's expected operating deficits for next school year (2019/20).

The Archdiocese of Chicago has granted St. Walter School an extension to secure the money based on the pledges they have received. Per the Archdiocese, by Monday, February 11, 2019, St. Walter School needs to have the $364,345 of pledges and fundraising proceeds in its bank account, in addition to the $60,655 they previously had in their account, for a total balance of $425,000 for St. Walter School to successfully open next year (2019/20 school year)."
