Illinois Board of Education updates COVID guidelines for schools, prioritizing in-person learning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Board of Education has released updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools which they said reflects what they have learned about the transmission of the virus in school settings.
In a statement, the ISBE said in-person classroom instruction should be prioritized over extracurricular activities including sports and school events to minimize transmission in schools. As such, capacity limits for in-person earning, including activities like lunch, will now be determined by the space's ability to accommodate social distancing as opposed to a set capacity limit number or percentage.
School bus capacity remains capped at 50 people per bus.
The board revised their social distancing recommendations for in-person learning, which is now defined as 3 to 6 feet for students and full vaccinated staff. The ISBE said while 6 feet remains the safest distance, schools can operate "at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning."
Unvaccinated staff should maintain 6-foot social distance as much as possible since adults remain more susceptible to COVID-19 infection than children.
IDPH and the CC no longer recommend school perform symptom screenings on school grounds, but the ISBE said schools may continue to do so if they prefer to. The board also said that families of students who are at increased risk for severe illness must be provided with the option of remote learning.
The ISBE said regardless of the level of community transmission, all schools must use all of the following five essential mitigation steps:
1. Require universal and correct use of PPE, including face masks
2. Require social distancing observance as much as possible
3. Require contact tracing in combination with isolate of those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, and quarantine close contacts in collaboration with the local health department
4. Require an increase in school-wide cleaning, disinfection, and maintenance of healthy environments
5. Require promotion and adherence to handwashing and respiratory etiquette
Illinois teachers and school staff are in the state's 1B vaccination group, and the ISBE said they will continue to prioritize their vaccination until all staff and teachers have received a vaccine.
