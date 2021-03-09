reopening illinois

Illinois Board of Education updates COVID guidelines for schools, prioritizing in-person learning

Changes to social distancing guidelines, school symptom screening latest advice from IDPH, CDC
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Board of Education has released updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools which they said reflects what they have learned about the transmission of the virus in school settings.

In a statement, the ISBE said in-person classroom instruction should be prioritized over extracurricular activities including sports and school events to minimize transmission in schools. As such, capacity limits for in-person earning, including activities like lunch, will now be determined by the space's ability to accommodate social distancing as opposed to a set capacity limit number or percentage.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

School bus capacity remains capped at 50 people per bus.

The board revised their social distancing recommendations for in-person learning, which is now defined as 3 to 6 feet for students and full vaccinated staff. The ISBE said while 6 feet remains the safest distance, schools can operate "at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning."

Unvaccinated staff should maintain 6-foot social distance as much as possible since adults remain more susceptible to COVID-19 infection than children.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

IDPH and the CC no longer recommend school perform symptom screenings on school grounds, but the ISBE said schools may continue to do so if they prefer to. The board also said that families of students who are at increased risk for severe illness must be provided with the option of remote learning.

The ISBE said regardless of the level of community transmission, all schools must use all of the following five essential mitigation steps:

1. Require universal and correct use of PPE, including face masks
2. Require social distancing observance as much as possible
3. Require contact tracing in combination with isolate of those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, and quarantine close contacts in collaboration with the local health department
4. Require an increase in school-wide cleaning, disinfection, and maintenance of healthy environments
5. Require promotion and adherence to handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Illinois teachers and school staff are in the state's 1B vaccination group, and the ISBE said they will continue to prioritize their vaccination until all staff and teachers have received a vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationillinoisspringfieldhealthsafetycdcschoolscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscenters for disease controlcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
Marvel exhibit lands at Museum of Science and Industry
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to public Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final report, timelapse video of deadly Des Plaines house fire
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Burglars target West Pullman churches, day care
Sources: Former Chicago Bears lineman Kyle Long to unretire
Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 9 states added to yellow tier
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Show More
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Mount Prospect crash kills mom, dad, son on errand run
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
IL reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
United Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News