States with best, worst school systems revealed in new WalletHub report

Public education is the only option for many young students in the United States, but according to Wallethub educational standards vary from state to state, and some are higher than others.
In a new report, the personal finance site compares each state across 29 key metrics, ranging from funding and safety to class size and instructor credentials to determine which states have the best and the worst school systems in the U.S.
Massachusetts ranks at the top of the list as the state with the best school systems in the country. The Bay State also has the highest math test scores, highest reading test scores, second-highest median ACT scores, and the lowest percentage of threatened/injured high school students.
Next up on the list in the second place spot is New Jersey, the state with the second-highest reading test scores and third-lowest pupil-teacher ratio. Connecticut ranks third and is the state with the highest median ACT score, followed by Virginia in fourth and Vermont in fifth.
Illinois ranked 16th on the overall list and ranked 14th in the "Quality" category, but the Land of Lincoln has the third-lowest median SAT score in the country.
The state with the worst school system in the U.S. is New Mexico. The state also has the highest dropout rate, the second-lowest reading test scores, and the third-lowest math test scores.
For more information and to view the full report, visit Wallethub.com
