Chicago Public Schools, CTU still have not reached deal, Mayor Lightfoot says

CTU created chaos: Lightfoot
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an update Thursday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union still have not reached a deal, despite progress being made throughout the week.

Lightfoot reiterated what steps the city has taken in an effort to ensure safety and said the CTU created chaos, and the ball is in their court.

"Schools are safe," Lightfoot said. "My patience is up."

In an open letter sent Thursday morning, the CTU said, "We cannot return to in-person instruction until we have made more progress with the district on CDC-based health metrics, allowing educators with medically vulnerable family members to continue to teach remotely, and addressing real equity needs for the vast majority of our students - particularly Black and Latinx students who continue to learn remotely."

Both sides appeared closer to an agreement early Thursday as thousands of CPS students once again studied remotely while the negotiations continue.

In a document obtained by ABC 7 from sources close to the bargaining table, it appears CPS and the CTU have reached a tentative deal on testing and are close to an agreement on vaccines.

The district has agreed to vaccinate 1,500 CTU members a week. But the CTU is asking that number increase as more vaccine becomes available.

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers your COVID-19 questions.


The two sides have not reached an agreement on health metrics that would trigger closing classroom and accommodations for those who care for people with underlying health conditions.

The update comes after the Black Community Collective held a Zoom meeting together to discuss the impact of remote learning on Black children and solutions.

"Black education is literally the state of Black America, and the state of Black education right now, it's just, It's horrible," CPS parent Willie Preston said.

RELATED: Remote learning: What are the long-term effects of missing classroom time? Experts weigh in

The virtual meeting consisted of parents, community organizers and education activists

"What we're seeing now in particular based on this pandemic is that Black families across the country are suffering; our children are behind," said CPS parent Natasha Dunn.
The group is calling on CPS students to be back in schools, and that parents get a say at the decision-making table.

"I feel as though our voices deserve to be heard, should be heard, needs to be heard," said Janiyah Smith, a CPS parent.
