Strangers donate to CPS students on flight after hearing teacher's story

A Chicago Public Schools teacher recently learned just how kind strangers can be.Kimber Bermudez was on a plane to Florida and started talking to a passenger about her first graders at Carlos Fuentes Charter School. She said some of her students' families have financial problems.Passengers started giving her cash for the students. One man was especially generous."I mean it was like a wad of cash and so I had no idea what was in there and I thought maybe ones or maybe a five if I was lucky and I would later find out that that man gave me $500," Bermudez said.After Bermudez posted about what happened on Facebook, even more donations started pouring in.A spokeswoman for the school said more than $1,500 has been donated so far.