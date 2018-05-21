CHICAGO PROUD

Students perform at Goodman Theatre as part of Disney Musicals in Schools

EMBED </>More Videos

An incredible chance for Chicago elementary school kids to take the stage at the Goodman Theatre. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
An incredible chance for Chicago elementary school kids to take the stage at the Goodman Theatre.

Five lucky schools got the chance to take part in the Disney Musicals in Schools Program.

A $100,000 grant from Disney gave students a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in the inaugural Disney Music in Schools Program with the Goodman Theatre.

Kids performed Aladdin, 101 Dalmatians and Lion King for their parents and classmates, making all of us Chicago Proud.

No worries for these students from Providence Englewood Charter School as they performed the Lion King classic, "Hakuna Matata." They are one of five schools including Frank L. Gillespie Elementary in Chatham, Mozart School in Logan Square, William G. Hibbard School in Albany Park and Irma C. Ruiz School in Pilsen that took the stage Monday for the grand finale after completing a 17-week musical theater residency.

"We wanted to bring sustainable musical programs to their schools. Some of the schools you saw today didn't even have music, let alone theater, it was the visual arts teachers that were applying wanting to bring musical theater to their schools," said Adrian Abel Azevedo, Education and Engagement Assistant at the Goodman Theatre.

More than a dozen schools applied to take part in the first time program here in Chicago. Those selected worked with a team of teaching artists at no cost, received educational materials and performance rights to the Disney classics.

"These schools not only needed a program like this because they do not have musical theater in their schools, but they are prepared to collaborate with each other and really prepared to dive into something they don't have as much knowledge about and learn something and be ready to have this program become an institution in their school," said Goodman Theatre Curriculum Instruction Associate Anna Gelman.

Educators say students are walking away much more than a chance to just sing and dance.

"I think some of them have decided what they want to do for their future. It was a learning experience for all of us and something we are very appreciative of and so we look forward to being a part of this for years to come," said Gillespie Elementary School Teacher Veronica Austin.

Later this year five more schools will have the chance to come on board with applications opening in August.

For more information about the program go HERE.

Disney is the parent company of ABC 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudmusicaldisneystudentsperforming arts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News