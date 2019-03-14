Chicago students test water for lead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago Public School students could make a difference in our city's water.They're testing the water they drink at home for lead.It's all part of a pilot program two schools launched in October.Students at Carl Von Linni and Hibbard Elementary got free water quality kits so they can learn about the science behind it."It's very different from the water my friends have, my water was very clean. Some of my friends had dirt or hairs in their water," said student Penelope Lafosse."We've been working on water. We've been studying water. We've been doing some research on water. We've compared our water with Flint, Michigan's water, and we've looked at their research that has happened with their studies and what they're doing now," science teacher Eligia David said.Test results should be back in about three weeks.If there is lead in the water the schools will notify the city's Water Department.