A teacher strike at four Chicago charter schools operated by CICS is set to continue for a third day Thursday, but the union says progress is being made.Overnight, a union spokesperson told ABC 7 that progress was made on staffing and working conditions, but salary remains a sticking point in the contract talks, which are expected to resume Thursday.Teachers will be on the picket line starting at 6 a.m.The strike impacts about 2,200 students at four schools: Chicago-Quest, Northtown, Wrightwood and Ralph Ellison.