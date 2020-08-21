catholic school

Teachers, parents demand Chicago Archdiocese revise school reopening plans, begin year remotely

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some teachers and parents want the Chicago Archdiocese to change their school reopening plans, which currently involve in-person classes.

A small group of parents and teachers represented by workers' rights group Arise Chicago went to the archdiocese's offices in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday afternoon to demand they make changes to how Chicago's Catholic school classes are held.

Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools

The group wants the archdiocese to start the year with all-remote learning, like Chicago Public Schools has opted to do. If classes do move back to in-person instruction, teachers want to be heavily involved in developing the reopening plan. Among the group's complaints is that teachers were not consulted about the reopening plan before it was released by the archdiocese in July.

Teachers said they do not feel comfortable going back to school, and parents echoed those concerns, if not for their children then for the teachers themselves.

The group said they do not consider the reopening plan to be safe as Illinois' COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rate continue to creep up.

"One teacher summarized it by saying, 'It is unsafe, unreasonable, irresponsible, reckless and disrespectful to our families,'" said Rev. C.J. Hawking of Arise Chicago.

"Our principal told us that our school will have up to 20 kids in a classroom with desks only three feet apart. The CDC recommends six," said parent Rachel Ferrell.

The plan released by the archdiocese says students must wear face masks when in school, maintain physical distancing when possible and that parents should take their temperature before they go in.
