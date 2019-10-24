Chicago Strike: Negotiations continue for 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It appears the Chicago Teachers Union is preparing to increase pressure on public officials as the strike continues for an eighth day Thursday.Teachers are expected to return to picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The president of the Flight Attendant's Union will join them to show support for the strike. The union appears to be preparing for an even longer stalemate, as they scheduled a civil disobedience training session for its members at CTU headquarters at 3:00 p.m.Thousands of Chicago teachers marched downtown to protest while Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her budget address Wednesday.Chicago police estimated the crowds downtown numbered approximately 20,000. The union said 30,000 people turned out.A week into the strike there is still no agreement between CTU and CPS on critical issues, including a numerical cap on class size, length of their contract, pay, and health benefits. The union said negotiations continue to creep closer to a consensus, but the two sides of the table are still very much divided.The teachers union has long touted a $1 billion budget infusion meant for CPS, but the mayor maintains that by law most of that money is already spoken for, and must be used toward teacher pensions."What we're trying to do is make sure that there is real fiscal rigor around the offers that are on the table," Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times editorial board Wednesday. "Anybody who has talked to the bargaining team in my conversations with them they're very clear that there's not this big pot of money either at CPS or at the city, so we have to be very, very prudent in what we're putting on the table and how we're responding to the various proposals that are coming from."With the public at large growing weary of the strike, union leaders acknowledged that progress is being made but said sticking points remain.During her budget address, Mayor Lightfoot did announce a Tax Increment Fund (TIF) surplus, which would provide teachers with an additional $66 million for next year's funding. However, that money only covers the offer that is currently on the table.A national spotlight is on the teacher's fight. Former Vice-President Joe Biden called union leaders Tuesday, the same day Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip to Chicago to show her support for the strike.Teachers say they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.