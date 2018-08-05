EDUCATION

Excelon HeForShe STEM Innovation Energy Challenge winners re-envision Jackson Park

Making us Chicago Proud are three local teenagers who are paving the way for young women in the field of science.

The winners of the Exelon HeForShe STEM Innovation Leadership Academy's Energy Innovation Challenge Yuhan Liu, Brittany Mack, Jae'Leen Torres, and the President of the Exelon Foundation Steve Solomon joined ABC7 Sunday morning.

The Academy seeks to encourage Chicago's young women to pursue careers in STEM. Between July 15 and July 21, high school girls engaged with STEM leaders and experiences before participating in the Challenge, in which teams envisioned a sustainable Jackson Park.

