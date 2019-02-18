Tentative deal reached to end CICS teacher strike

A strike by some Chicago International Charter School teachers is over Monday.After nine days on the picket lines, striking educators have reached a tentative agreement with CICS management.The Chicago Teachers Union said teachers and para-professionals are getting the pay schedules they fought for, class size reductions and guarantees on social workers and counselors.The deal now goes to the full rank for review and a vote. The strike affected four CICS schools: Chicago-Quest, Northtown, Wrightwood and Ralph Ellison.