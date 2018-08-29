Test scores for CPS elementary students hit record-high for math

CPS officials and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Wednesday morning that more Chicago elementary students than ever before are meeting or exceeding national standards for math and maintaining strong reading scores.Last school year, 56 percent of students met or exceeded the national average in math scores while 61 percent of students met or exceeded the average in reading scores. This is an increase of 35 percent in reading and 25 percent in math since 2013.Mayor Emanuel said that while the scores are a milestone, they're a measure of how much more work still needs to be done.The mayor also reminded parents that starting next Tuesday the city begins the process of universal full-day pre-K for every child in Chicago.Reading scores held steady at their previous record high."One of the things I'm so excited about is literally less than a week from today, next Tuesday, that we begin the process of universal full-day, pre-K for every child in the city of Chicago," Emanuel said.