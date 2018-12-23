CHICAGO PROUD

'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Amado Candelario had been waiting for Dec. 13 with great anticipation: It was the day he would find out if he had been accepted to Harvard.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Amado Candelario had been waiting for Dec. 13 with great anticipation: It was the day he would find out if he had been accepted to Harvard.

A camera was rolling as the teen screamed with shock, glee and admittedly some awe as he learned that he had been accepted. The emotional video quickly went viral.

Candelario, a senior at Solorio Academy High School, said he had doubted his ability to get in prior to that magical moment.

"But when I opened up that letter, I felt really good because I felt like all my hard work had paid off," he said.

Candelario and his two sisters were raised by a single mom from Mexico in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood. He credits his mom for teaching him the value of hard work.

"There was a lot of financial barriers that I felt. We lived paycheck to paycheck," he said.

Candelario thrived: He rose to the top of his class, became co-captain of the schools debate team and works to help immigrant families in his community. He plans to study political science as an undergraduate and later attend law school and become an immigration lawyer.

"And I think it's a big win, not just for me, but for other kids that are similar like me, that sort of don't think they can achieve greatness because of the position they're in," he said.

With his Harvard acceptance in hand, Candelario wants other kids growing up in similar circumstances to believe in their dreams, no matter what.

"Never set the bar low, because the sky's not the limit. It's far, far beyond that," he said. "No matter how low you feel, you can do anything you set your mind to."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationviral videocollegestudentshigh schoolchicago proudimmigrationChicagoWest Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
VIDEO: Chicago teen's emotional reaction to getting into Harvard
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
Elmhurst community donates minivan to man with cerebral palsy
'Letters to Santa' collects, wraps and delivers presents for nearly 2,000 CHA kids
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
VIDEO: Chicago teen's emotional reaction to getting into Harvard
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Hinsdale board votes to eliminate some sports, increase class sizes
More Education
Top Stories
Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo laid to rest
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6 when car hits building
Chicago AccuWeather: A few flurries possible on Sunday
Girl, 11, who battled cancer starring in 'A Christmas Carol' at Goodman Theatre
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform
Ground turkey recall expanded; 52 more people sick
Rare puppy stolen from Naperville pet store
Show More
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Referee benched after telling wrestler to cut dreadlocks or forfeit
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Quick Tip: Beware of puppy scams
More News