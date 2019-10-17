Chicago Teachers Strike: Thousands of teachers hit picket lines across city, CPS classes canceled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5625404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks as thousands of teachers went on strike Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers hit the picket lines Thursday morning after the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS failed to reach a deal despite months of negotiations.Twenty-six thousand Chicago Public School teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are officially on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.The union is rallied at CPS Headquarters in the Loop Thursday afternoon, then began a march through the streets of downtown Chicago. The march will end with another rally in Grant Park.Commuters are advised to avoid using streets in the Loop, as the march is impacting traffic."This is a show of our power but we also know that it's not just our fight, it's a fight for our community, our neighborhood," said teacher Joshua Lerner.CTU President Jesse Sharkey said union leaders received a written contract offer about class size during morning negotiations on Thursday. He called it meaningful progress.At Peirce Elementary School in the Edgewater neighborhood, teachers walking the picket line say no kindergarten class there has less than 30 students in it."It translates to the kids are not nearly getting enough time with the teacher," said teacher Michael Cortright. "I mean every day, it's a struggle to make sure that every student is getting what they deserve."Class size and increased staffing remain the key issues preventing the city and teachers from striking a deal. The CTU says it has not yet seen the city's promises on crowded classrooms in writing."They showed it to us, but then they didn't give us the piece of paper, so I know there's been a lot of back and forth about put it in writing. That's a starting point," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We need to have their proposals in writing to begin negotiating about that."Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot visited a YMCA center, which is offering programming for kids affected by the strike, and also visited with children in Lawndale, where she spoke at a news conference."From a financial standpoint, we always have to keep in mind the taxpayers. CPS is just on the other side of pretty significant crisis and we don't have unlimited resources, but having said that, we put very generous offers on the table both for teachers and support personnel and I'm hopeful that we'll be able to bring them back to the table and resolve all the other open issues."Lightfoot said the focal point of negotiations have been non-compensations issues."We're not moving any further on money because we can't," Lightfoot said. "I thought it was important for us after we went through the fact-finding process to advance a very fair and generous compensation package for our teachers and we believe that we've done that"Both sides resumed negotiations Thursday morning. Mayor Lightfoot said class is canceled until further notice.The union has said that members want to make this a short strike, but they intend to be walking the picket lines until they say the city comes with a solution to make conditions better."Obviously, I would rather be inside the building, that would be my preference, but I am here because we are fighting for class size, resources, clinicians and just justice and equity for our students," said teacher Jinny Gerhardt."I think that we can come to some sort of agreement obviously we're in negotiations. I wish that it would go faster so we can go inside and support our students because my question is where are they right now? " said teacher Destiny Hooper.Teachers said they need a nurse for every school and social workers who can help children deal with trauma. They believe it's not too much to ask for.The city has offered teachers 16-percent raises over five years. The union is asking for a 15-percent raise over three years, but this is about more than pay. The CTU wants more social workers, nurses and librarians and reduced class sizes. Mayor Lightfoot said her team has proposed changes that would satisfy teachers' demands.Teachers have also asked for more prep time, but Mayor Lightfoot said she refuses to cut class time for children.The Chicago Public Schools teacher strike Thursday has forced many parents to find child care alternatives.Some Chicago families swapped out school drop off with a visit to the Salvation Army."Just so they can keep their minds steady and you know keep it busy throughout the day instead of having idle time," said CPS parent Princess Gray.Princess Gray's two sons will spend the day at the Kroc Center in the West Pullman neighborhood with adult supervised sports, arts and tutoring plus food on offer.Four Salvation Army sites and plus other organizations are providing daycare options across the city. Kroc is convenient for Gray, who works there. But it's also a familiar place for her children."They go to summer camp, they do winter camp so this is like a home away from home for them," she said.Shirika Rivers dropped her son off for similar reasons, but the CTU social worker is not headed for the office."I'm going to march with my coworkers at Chicago Military," Rivers said. "It's an inconvenience, but I have to do what I have to do."CPS buildings are open and offering meals, but it appeared as though many families weren't choosing that option in West Pullman.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said all classes and afterschool activities are canceled for Thursday.Regular transportation will not be provided for students, Jackson said. Students will be able to attend any school that serves their grade level and are encouraged to attend their regular school.SEIU Local 73, which represents CPS support staff is pushing for better wages and health benefits