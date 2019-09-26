Education

Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the final day for members of the Chicago Teachers Union Chicago to vote on whether or not to authorize a strike.

The results of the CTU strike authorization vote are expected Thursday night.

Teachers have been casting ballots at their schools since Tuesday. Earlier this week, Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders offered his high profile support at a rally with the teachers in Chicago.

Union representatives say aside from money and benefits, they are fighting for more staffing and lower class sizes. The earliest a strike could happen is October 7.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union threatens strike despite 16 percent raise offer from city, negotiations continue

"We're committed to working hard, to bargaining in good faith and trying to reach an agreement, but what we're really looking for is a change in attitude and a change in seriousness on the part of the mayor's bargaining team," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

The city has offered teachers and support staff 16 percent raises over five years. The city maintains that some of the issues teachers are stuck on are not part of collective bargaining, nor can teachers legally strike over classroom sizes, nurses and librarians. Union members can only walk off the job over pay and benefits.
