Education

President Trump proposes ending student loan forgiveness program for the 4th time

President Donald Trump is looking to end a popular student loan forgiveness program for the fourth time in a row.

The program allows public sector workers like teachers, nurses and social workers to apply for loan forgiveness after making payments for ten years.

Student loan forgiveness program has denied 99 percent of applications despite $700 million from Congress, report says

President George W. Bush signed the program into law in 2007, making 2017 the first year that people could apply. About 1% of applicants have received loan forgiveness.

The president's planned cut is part of a White House budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. Congress has never approved Trump's previous efforts to cut the program - and it's unlikely to this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbudgeteducationu.s. & worldpresident donald trumploansstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow, bitter cold on the way
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Chance the Rapper on family, fame, and putting Chicago in the NBA All Star spotlight
Man arrested for Hammond home invasion, maybe linked to other break-ins, police say
No bond for man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold
New Hampshire primary: Sanders leading Democrats with 26%
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
Illinois becomes first to conduct in-state testing for novel coronavirus
Local pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested
More TOP STORIES News