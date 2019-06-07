Education

Twin sisters share title as Linblom High School's Valedictorian

By Jalyn Henderson
Chicago (WLS) -- Valedictorians usually stand alone, but this West Englewood school has two...who just so happen to be twins.

Tia and Tyra Smith are co-valedictorians at Lindblom Math and Science Academy. During high school the twins maintained a 4.0 GPA and were involved in numerous extracurricular-activities.

"We both got into theater at the same time, we joined stage crew at the same time for our schools' production," Tia Smith said.

"At school we also do student voice committee, last year we did academic decathlon," Tyra Smith added.

After graduation, Tyra Smith's headed to Northwestern University to study theater and economics. Meanwhile Tia Smith's going to Duke University to study theater and statistics.

"We're just people who like to learn a lot, so we focus most on the learning and I think that's what's more important," Tia Smith said. "When you leave a school ,you should actually learn something you can use for your future."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationenglewoodchicagospotontwinsschoolgraduation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys West Roseland commercial building
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
The 60: Friday Festival food, fun
US, Russia blame each other in near-collision of warships
Show More
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News