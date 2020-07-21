U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin's U-46 School District unveiled its plan for a safe return to school.
Administrators Monday night said they will start the school year on August 24 with distance learning through October 9.
They're also recommending that small groups of students would be invited back to school on a limited basis throughout the quarter.
Superintendent Tony Sanders said remote learning will be improved from the spring. There will be more live, interactive sessions and students will be graded for their work.
The plan calls for a hybrid model of remote learning and in-class learning to begin on Oct. 12 for elementary and middle school students, with most high school students remaining on remote learning.
Families of elementary and middle school students can also choose to attend a Distance Learning Academy the entire first semester.
"This plan allows us some flexibility and gives us time to bring smaller groups of students back to school, even in the first quarter, for critical in-person learning and so that they can be accustomed to new safety provisions such as wearing a mask during the school day, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance," Superintendent Sanders said.
For more information on the plan, visit the school district's website.
