covid-19 outbreak

University of Chicago institutes stay-at-home period, remote classes after cluster of COVID cases reported

Over 50 cases likely linked to off-campus fraternity parties, school said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cook County threatens new mitigations if cases continue to rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago officials announced new restrictions Wednesday night after a large cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported among undergraduates.

In the message sent to students and the university community, school officials said over 50 COVID-19 cases were detected since the beginning of this week, with a substantial number of cases among students living on-campus, distributed across multiple residence halls.

"We expect this number to increase," the message said.

Those who have tested positive are in isolation, following university protocols, but many of the cases might have been linked to one or more off-campus fraternity parties held over the last week, school officials said.

The school is currently working on contact tracing.

School officials said this is the biggest cluster of cases to reach the university since the start of the academic year.

RELATED: Cook County COVID surge may lead to tightened restrictions, health officials warn

As a result, students living in residence halls must observe a new stay-at-home period of seven days, beginning immediately and lasting through April 15. The order could be extended, officials said. Students can briefly leave their residence halls to get food, attend medical appointments, or go for a short walk for exercise.

Classes will also be fully remote for at least seven days, starting Thursday.

The university asked anyone who has recently attended a party or unmasked gathering to be tested immediately.

"We are hopeful that taking swift, comprehensive steps now should address this outbreak and allow us to conclude the academic year safely. We may need to consider additional steps if there is further spread of COVID-19, including placing further restrictions on in-person activities for Spring Quarter or scaling back planned College Convocation events," school officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohyde parkuniversity of chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcollegecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Why you may have a hard time renting a car this summer
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Ave. over I-290
Gov. Pritzker promises 150K additional vaccine appointments for Cook and collar counties next week
Man faces gun charge after toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive
Nearly 25 percent of Hoosiers 16-plus vaccinated for COVID
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC: AP
Biden announces gun control actions | WATCH LIVE
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Show More
White Sox welcoming fans back for 1st time since 2019 for home opener
Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries for IL, Chicago to plunge
Man guilty of firing gun that drew CPD officers to deaths on Metra tracks
Northern Ireland leaders call for calm amid Belfast riots
College student from Joliet injured in Quincy bar beating
More TOP STORIES News