University of Chicago institutes stay-at-home period, remote classes after cluster of COVID cases reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago officials announced new restrictions Wednesday night after a large cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported among undergraduates.In the message sent to students and the university community, school officials said over 50 COVID-19 cases were detected since the beginning of this week, with a substantial number of cases among students living on-campus, distributed across multiple residence halls."We expect this number to increase," the message said.Those who have tested positive are in isolation, following university protocols, but many of the cases might have been linked to one or more off-campus fraternity parties held over the last week, school officials said.The school is currently working on contact tracing.School officials said this is the biggest cluster of cases to reach the university since the start of the academic year.As a result, students living in residence halls must observe a new stay-at-home period of seven days, beginning immediately and lasting through April 15. The order could be extended, officials said. Students can briefly leave their residence halls to get food, attend medical appointments, or go for a short walk for exercise.Classes will also be fully remote for at least seven days, starting Thursday.The university asked anyone who has recently attended a party or unmasked gathering to be tested immediately."We are hopeful that taking swift, comprehensive steps now should address this outbreak and allow us to conclude the academic year safely. We may need to consider additional steps if there is further spread of COVID-19, including placing further restrictions on in-person activities for Spring Quarter or scaling back planned College Convocation events," school officials said.