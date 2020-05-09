Coronavirus Illinois: U of I Chancellor says students should expect face-to-face classes this fall

URBANA, Ill. (WLS) -- Just like others across the country, thousands of students at the University of Illinois' flagship campus are wondering what the fall semester will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During an interview for ABC 7 Newsviews, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones said a final decision will be made in June but that students should plan to be back on campus.He said the university is looking at different options including "starting out with a certain number of courses being face-to-face and others being delivered online."The chancellor also spoke about the financial impact the coronavirus has had on the university, as well as the possibility of the enrollment of fewer international students.The entire Newsviews interview airs Sunday morning on ABC 7 Chicago at 9:45 a.m. It's also streamed here at