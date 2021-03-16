university of illinois

U of I to expand to in-person learning next fall, majority of classes return to classroom

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- The University of Illinois System plans to expand in-person learning next fall.

The plan would restore in-person instruction for a majority of classes and labs in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, according to a University of Illinois System press release.

Special hybrid and online provisions will be made for large lecture-style courses, based on public health guidance, the release said.

"Barring a marked change in the pandemic's current trajectory, we intend to welcome students back to a more traditional, more personal campus experience next fall," President Tim Killeen said. "I am proud that the U of I community played a key role in making it happen - from our brilliant researchers in Urbana-Champaign who created covidSHIELD to our dedicated healthcare team in Chicago that hosted trials for vaccines to Springfield faculty who shared their leading-edge expertise in hybrid learning."

The University of Illinois has received FDA emergency use authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 test.

University of Illinois saliva-based COVID 19 test gets FDA authorization

EMBED More News Videos

The University of Illinois has received FDA emergency use authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 testing called covidSHIELD.



It's been shared with more than 40 universities, schools, businesses and units of government, according to the release.

The covidSHIELD test only requires saliva and does not need a nasal swab. Results can come back within 24 hours of a sample reaching a covidSHIELD lab.

The university says the test is a fraction of the cost of many widely available tests and it was shown to be highly accurate in a clinical study.

Widespread testing with rapid results held campus positivity rates low with no major outbreaks, even as state and national rates rose into double digits at the height of the pandemic, according to the University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagochampaign urbanaspringfielduniversity villagecollege studentscoronavirus testingreturn to learncovid 19 pandemicuniversity of illinoisuniversity of illinois chicagostudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
U of I saliva-based COVID test gets FDA authorization
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
Lovie Smith out as University of Illinois football head coach
Jewish U of I students file complaint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois has a new reopening plan in the works
Video captures shooting inside Chicago warehouse party
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Pullman site administering 1K vaccinations to residents over 40 Tuesday
No flu cases reported at 26 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals
Show More
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
New Dead Sea scrolls found in Israel
Bloomingdale hotel closing after deadly shooting
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
CPD asks for public's help finding suspects in 2nd officer shooting in 2 days
More TOP STORIES News