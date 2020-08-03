Education

U of I, Urbana-Champaign to require twice-weekly COVID-19 testing to be on campus in fall

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WLS) -- The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign will require all who plan to be on campus this fall to be tested for the coronavirus twice a week, the university announced Monday.

All faculty members, staff and students who participate in any on-campus activities will need to be tested, whether they are regularly or for a limited time or purpose on campus for the upcoming semester, Chancellor Robert Jones said in communication to the campus community.

Those who visit university facilities only occasionally, including picking up an item from an office, will also be required to get tested at a campus testing center and have test results dated no more than four days before any planned visit to any university facility.

"We are privileged to be home to some of the world's leading minds on COVID-19 safety, testing and procedures," Jones said. "If everyone does their part to maximize the safety of our entire community, we have the ability to provide modified in-person delivery of our missions."

RELATED: University of Illinois plans to reopen this fall for face-to-face classes

In addition to mandatory testing for all personnel who will be present on campus this fall, other requirements and protocols for faculty members, staff and students include:

  • Contact tracing for all COVID-19 cases in Champaign County that are related to the university, in partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

  • Quarantine and isolation of any faculty members, staff or students who test positive for COVID-19, per CUPHD guidelines.

  • Online COVID-19 training for all faculty members, staff and students, regardless of whether they intend to go to campus, must be completed before Aug. 24.

  • Face coverings and social distancing are required on campus, though face coverings are not required in private spaces.

  • An app for faculty members, staff and students that will display an individual's building-entry status. The use of the Safer in Illinois app is recommended for members of the university community. More information about the app's release timetable and its use will be communicated soon.


    • RELATED: How do you educate and protect students during a global pandemic?
    EMBED More News Videos

    How do you educate and protect more than 51,000 students from around the world during a global pandemic? Part 1.



    The university says they have ramped up their cleaning and sanitizing procedures for all university-occupied facilities and installed additional stations to enable and encourage frequent handwashing and sanitizer use.

    Officials say compliance with testing requirements will be checked at the entrance of all university buildings through an individual's smartphone or identification card.

    University officials say they are proceeding with plans for in-person instruction this fall. They are also offering distance-learning instruction for larger lectures and other situations that would not align with the school's safety plan for those on campus, as well as the greater Champaign-Urbana community.

    RELATED: With return to campus just weeks away, 4 Midwest universities share reopening plans
    EMBED More News Videos

    How do you educate and protect more than 51,000 students from around the world during a global pandemic? Part 2.



    The university also announced that November 20 will be the final day of in-person instruction for the semester. Instruction for the remaining weeks of the semester and final exams will be provided through alternative-delivery methods.

    Fall semester for the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign beings August 24. Mandatory testing for faculty members and staff will begin August 10, followed by mandatory testing for students starting August 16. Officials are also encouraging anyone who is already on campus to begin testing at the campus sites immediately.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationillinoischampaign urbanacoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscollegecoronavirus testuniversity of illinois
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Illinois reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
    Suspect in custody after boy, 9, killed on Near North Side
    IB I-290 closed due to crash near Paulina Street
    Trump holds news conference at White House: LIVE
    33 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
    $1M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Lombard
    Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
    Show More
    These stores may not be back after the pandemic
    CTU holds rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year
    Indiana reports 582 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
    Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
    19-year-old Wisconsin Marine among missing, presumed dead in CA training accident
    More TOP STORIES News