U of I, Urbana-Champaign to require twice-weekly COVID-19 testing to be on campus in fall

All faculty members, staff and students who participate in any on-campus activities will need to be tested, whether they are regularly or for a limited time or purpose on campus for the upcoming semester, Chancellor Robert Jones said in communication to the campus community.
Those who visit university facilities only occasionally, including picking up an item from an office, will also be required to get tested at a campus testing center and have test results dated no more than four days before any planned visit to any university facility.
"We are privileged to be home to some of the world's leading minds on COVID-19 safety, testing and procedures," Jones said. "If everyone does their part to maximize the safety of our entire community, we have the ability to provide modified in-person delivery of our missions."
In addition to mandatory testing for all personnel who will be present on campus this fall, other requirements and protocols for faculty members, staff and students include:
The university says they have ramped up their cleaning and sanitizing procedures for all university-occupied facilities and installed additional stations to enable and encourage frequent handwashing and sanitizer use.
Officials say compliance with testing requirements will be checked at the entrance of all university buildings through an individual's smartphone or identification card.
University officials say they are proceeding with plans for in-person instruction this fall. They are also offering distance-learning instruction for larger lectures and other situations that would not align with the school's safety plan for those on campus, as well as the greater Champaign-Urbana community.
The university also announced that November 20 will be the final day of in-person instruction for the semester. Instruction for the remaining weeks of the semester and final exams will be provided through alternative-delivery methods.
Fall semester for the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign beings August 24. Mandatory testing for faculty members and staff will begin August 10, followed by mandatory testing for students starting August 16. Officials are also encouraging anyone who is already on campus to begin testing at the campus sites immediately.