tuition

University of Illinois approved tuition increase for incoming freshman students

Tuition is going up at the University of Illinois for the first time in six years.

U of I administrators voted Thursday in favor of a 1.8% tuition increase for incoming freshmen at its Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses.

Incoming freshmen in Springfield will also see a 1% increase.

Base tuition is estimated to increase by roughly $218 dollars, adding up to just over $12,000 a year.

The state's flagship university said the tuition increase will help attract and retain faculty in response to record-high enrollment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschooltuitioncollegeuniversity of illinoisuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TUITION
Student who survived 2 heart surgeries wins $100k scholarship
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
NM announces plan to offer free college tuition to state residents
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot at West Side barbershop: CFD
5 hurt, 2 critically, after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
Show More
Dixmoor mayor accused of salary overpayments says she's reimbursing village
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
Hidden camera found in staff bathroom of Northfield school, police say
Planned District 228 teachers strike avoided after tentative contract agreement reached
More TOP STORIES News