University of Illinois approved tuition increase for incoming freshman students

Tuition is going up at the University of Illinois for the first time in six years.U of I administrators voted Thursday in favor of a 1.8% tuition increase for incoming freshmen at its Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses.Incoming freshmen in Springfield will also see a 1% increase.Base tuition is estimated to increase by roughly $218 dollars, adding up to just over $12,000 a year.The state's flagship university said the tuition increase will help attract and retain faculty in response to record-high enrollment.