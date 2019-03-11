Education

UIC offering degree to help students become art teachers

CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois at Chicago is giving students who want to become high school art teachers some help.

The school says in a news release that for the first time since 2010 it is giving students pursuing an undergraduate degree in studio art the opportunity to obtain a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education - or BFAAE degree - along with a professional teaching license.

Five undergraduate students entered the art education major last fall and school officials expect that number will nearly double next fall and continue to grow.

Because UIC has a large number of diverse students, the hope at the school is that it will be able to help fill the need for more teachers of color in Illinois and throughout the country.
