United Negro College Fund holds annual Chicago Mayor's luncheon

The United Negro College Fund hosted the 5th annual Chicago Mayor's Luncheon on Thursday.

The event, held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, has fostered a partnership between the UNCF and Mayor Rahm Emanuel throughout his tenure as the city's mayor. Nearly 300 leaders in business, civic and community organizations came together to benefit historically black colleges and universities with resources necessary to transition into higher education and eventually the workforce.

"Mayor Emanuel's unwavering support has been invaluable. He has raised the bar amongst his constituents to invest in a quality education for our youth," Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of the UNCF, said in a statement. "As we celebrate his last luncheon as mayor of Chicago, we also applaud his work on behalf of Chicago students, and HBCUs."
