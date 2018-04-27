EDUCATION

University of Utah's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cry Closet, created by art student Nemo Miller, is an art installation in the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. (University of Utah)

Danny Clemens
SALT LAKE CITY --
Just in time for final exams, a unique art installation is giving students the private space they need to cry out their problems.

The Cry Closet, created by senior art student Nemo Miller, sits in the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. A sign hanging on the door of the closet offers students a 10-minute break as they study for finals.

Students wishing to make use of the exhibit must knock on the door before entering, and only one student is allowed in at a time. Photos shared on social media show the closet's dark interior, which contains several stuffed animals and is lit on a timer.

Miller created the piece as a way to explore the "inherent complexities of the human condition."

"One aspect of humanity that I am currently exploring is connections and missed connections through communication," Miller said. "It's been interesting to watch the response to this piece about human emotions, and I'm proud to see the power of art in action."

Student Jackie Larsen said she went into the closet but hasn't cried -- yet.

"I thought it was great!" Larsen told ABC. "I think students enjoy having it there whether they use it or not."

John W. Scheib, dean of the university's College of Fine Arts, lauded Miller's work.

"This is a fine example of how art has the power to reflect our humanity, to provoke thought and change the way we move forward together. We commend Nemo's bravery, creativity and thoughtfulness," Scheib said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegeu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingpublic artUtah
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News