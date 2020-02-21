Education

University of Southern California offering free tuition to students from families making under $80K

LOS ANGELES, California -- The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, and homeownership will not be used to determine a student's financial need.

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.

According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.

About one-third of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 entering class are expected to benefit from the increase in financial assistance.

"With this new initiative, we will be even better positioned to recruit students from all backgrounds and strengthen the USC experience for everyone," said Charles F. Zukoski, the university's provost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countytuitioncollegeu.s. & worldusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Thieves target Louis Vuitton, H&M on Mag Mile: CPD
Suspect who fatally shot man in CTA tunnel arrested in Oak Park: CPD
No bond for man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
Rod Blagojevich may be out of prison, but he's not completely off the hook
Blagojevich's 'mystery man': Who is Mark Vargas?
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
Show More
Exoneree raises criminal justice issues after Rod Blagojevich's early release
Groundbreaking African American physicist honored in Museum of Science and Industry exhibit
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
North Chicago HS threats prompt Dis. 187 officials to cancel classes
Officer hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on NW Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News