VIDEO: Kindergarteners learn respect by taking turns greeting classmates each day

A kindergarten teacher in a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas, had an idea that she hopes will make a big impact on her young students. (WLS)

KEENE, Texas (WLS) --
A kindergarten teacher in a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas, had an idea that she hopes will make a big impact on her young students.

Every morning, Ashley Colton Taylor's students take turns being a "greeter."

The greeter welcomes every student into the classroom with a "good morning" and a handshake, or even a hug.

Taylor posted a video of one of her students greeting his classmates on Facebook. She said she believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach them compassion and respect for one another.

She wrote in her Facebook post, "When I see the direction this world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference."
must-see video
