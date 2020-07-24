Education

Board changes Virginia school's name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis

SPRINGFIELD, Virginia -- Virginia's largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The Fairfax County School Board approved the change during a meeting Thursday. A news release posted on the school district's website says the new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

The board had already voted unanimously last month to remove Lee's name. It adopted John R. Lewis as the new name Thursday one day after numerous people spoke in favor of the change at a public hearing.

Other names under consideration included Barack Obama, Cesar Chavez, Mildred Loving, Central Springfield and Legacy.

The change comes nearly three years after the school system removed the name of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart from another high school, renaming it Justice High.

School boards throughout the Virginia and across the South have been removing Confederate names from schools in the wake of protests over racial injustice.

Lewis, a civil rights icon who represented a metro Atlanta district in Congress, died last week. His name was under consideration even before his death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvirginiaschoolsu.s. & worldconfederacy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired ABC7 Meteorologist Jerry Taft dies at 77
Sources: City to take down Grant Park Christopher Columbus statues
Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River ID'd
Chicago COVID-19 restrictions return Friday, frustrating business owners
Patients report weekslong waits for COVID-19 test results as cases surge
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Show More
Illinois reports 1,624 new COVID-19 cases
Auburn Gresham residents demand resources to combat violence
Chicago musicians busk on streets to benefit Alzheimer's patients
Michigan City extends park, beach closures as Indiana COVID-19 cases rise by 954
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
More TOP STORIES News