WATCH LIVE: Chicago Public Schools 2020 budget invests into neighborhood schools across the city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds a press conference to provide an overview of Chicago Public School's proposed FY20 budget.
The budget will provide critical capital investments to hundreds of neighborhood schools across the city, which includes the largest-ever capital investment in pre-k classrooms as part of the City's plan to provide free, full-day pre-k to all four-year-olds by 2021.
