Education

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Public Schools 2020 budget invests into neighborhood schools across the city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds a press conference to provide an overview of Chicago Public School's proposed FY20 budget.

The budget will provide critical capital investments to hundreds of neighborhood schools across the city, which includes the largest-ever capital investment in pre-k classrooms as part of the City's plan to provide free, full-day pre-k to all four-year-olds by 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicago public schools
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
Cause of death unknown for boy who became ill on Indiana roller coaster
60,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago Ducky Derby
Exclusive: El Paso suspect's mom called police concerned about gun
Show More
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season
Can Boeing's 787 MAX jets be hacked?
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
Freak accident leaves Texas gymnast disabled
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
More TOP STORIES News