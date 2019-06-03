Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new Chicago Board of Education members

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public School leaders announced the appointment of new Chicago Board of Education members Monday.CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson and Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade joined Lightfoot at the Hampton Fine & Performing Arts Elementary School at 9:45 a.m. for the announcement.The new school board president will be Miguel Del Valle, with Sendhil Revulur serving as vice president. Joining them on the board will be Elizabeth Todd-Breland, Luisiana Melendez, Amy Rome, Lucino Sotelo and Dwayne Truss."The strength of our schools lies in their diversity, which is why we've announced a new board with strong representation to reflect the diverse voices of the students, families, teachers and staff of who they serve," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I want to thank our new board members who through their expertise and experience as teachers, administrators, parents, and proud CPS graduates, will ensure all students in all parts of the city have access to high-quality education."The previous members of the Chicago Board of Education announced they'd step down on May 22.During her campaign, Lightfoot talked about bringing in bold reforms to city government, and has been a supporter of an elected school board.Lightfoot fired School Board President Frank Clark and six other members of the Chicago Board of Education on just her second full day in office."The entire board, this was their last meeting today. We'll be announcing shortly a new board," Lightfoot said.The resignation of the current board members will be effective on June 21.Lightfoot's press team released the following statement about the Chicago Board of Education resignations:The new school board will be seated at the June 26 board meeting.