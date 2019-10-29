Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS meet for 16 hours; no resolution as negotiations continue

No deal was made following 16-hour marathon of talks bringing both sides back to the bargaining table Tuesday at Malcom X College.
"The union has prioritized a few key priorities, one of which is class size and the other being staffing," said Latonya McDade, Chief Education Officer at CPS.
"The issues are the same, same sticking points we have had for some time but we believe with some additional resources, we can get it done," said Chicago Teachers Union General Counsel.
Meanwhile, teachers held a rally in the morning at the Lincoln Yards Development, a project between Lincoln Park and Bucktown is funded in part by TIFF money, that teachers believe should be going to schools.
CPS executives have said the city's written offer includes investing $70 million in staffing to ensure a nurse and social worker in every school and $25 million to reduce class size. But CTU said their researchers discovered the district has more cash to offer up.
"The mayor has transferred almost $100 million of city cost to the CPS budget," CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates said. "There's a $33 million cost for police in our schools that the city has traditionally paid for that was shifted to the CPS budget. There is another bout $60 million cost that was also shifted from city budget to school budget."
Teachers have also requested 30 minutes of prep time each day, something they say is crucial to their planning needs. It's a measure that was taken away under the Rahm Emmanuel administration.
If the standoff continues past Tuesday, it will make this teachers strike the longest in nearly 30 years.
"I think she's digging in for a long strike," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey of the mayor. "She's testing our resolve, and that's a mistake."
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed
The City agreed to a tentative agreement with SEIU members over the weekend.
SEIU Local 73 represents CPS support staff, serving in roles such as special education classroom assistants, bus aides, custodians as well as school security officers.
"We do not want to compromise the academic progress we've experienced over the course of the last decade that is crucial to us. That is an issue we are grappling with and have not gotten close," McDade said.
Any agreement reached must first be voted on and approved by CTU members before classes can resume.
Sharkey said the strike is starting to take its financial toll on teachers, but they remain committed to their cause.
"We've laid out a path for settlement, we hope that the city responds," said Bloch. "We hope the city will find the resources, to complete an agreement, and we can all go back to school."
The strike is also having a major impact on student athletes. 56 Public League volleyball teams were forced to forfeit the state playoffs Monday, affecting hundreds of players.
If the strike continues past Tuesday, 20 CPS football teams will be out of the first round of the state playoffs. CPS high school students marched to City Hall in support of teachers Monday morning.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.