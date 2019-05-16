Education

West Point to graduate its largest class of black women

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Thirty-four women are set to make history during graduation ceremonies at West Point on Saturday, May 25th.

The cadets will become the largest class of African-American women to graduate together from the United States Military Academy.

The class of 2019 also boosts the highest number of female Hispanic graduates.

And West Point will graduate its 5000th female cadet.

The first class of women graduated from the academy in 1980.

More than 950 cadets will receive their commissions as Army second lieutenants during the ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence will be the commencement speaker.

The United States Military Academy was established in 1802.
