Wheaton Warrenville South High School students fight for in-person learning, return of fall sports

By
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- More than a thousand students fighting to get back into the classroom are expected to rally in Wheaton's Memorial Park Tuesday night

The students behind the demonstration are all seniors at Wheaton Warrenville South High School.

Students say they're frustrated with having to spend much of their last year of high school in front of a computer doing e-learning from home.

"It's very frustrating," said senior Rebecca Havenstein. "We're not able to build the same relationships with teachers."

Wheaton Warrenville is doing all e-learning so far this school year.

Sports and other activities are also a big priority for many students.

They want the state to return fall sports like football.

"Right now Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that doesn't have all fall sports going," said high school sports expert Joe Trost.
