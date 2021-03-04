mascot

Budget proposal would help Wisconsin schools drop race-based mascots

Dozens of Wisconsin schools Have Native American mascots, officials say
MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget includes $400,000 to help local school districts that still have race-based mascots transition to another nickname.

In Wisconsin, officials say more than two dozen schools still have Native American mascots.

The proposal would create a program that would help schools with the process through grants.

RELATED: Lane Tech High School will scrap Indian mascot, council votes

The Weyauwega-Fremont School District stopped using the nickname "Indians" internally years ago, and phased out its headdress logo.

But it wasn't until 2020 that the district's board of education voted to officially retire the mascot.

The Weyauwega-Fremont Board of Education approved the name change to "Warhawks" last month.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwisconsinbudgetnative americanmascotrace in americaschool budget
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASCOT
Lane Tech HS will scrap Indian mascot, council votes
Easter bunny who broke up fight has criminal record, NJ warrant
Man in 'Easter Bunny' costume describes breaking up fight
The 60: 'Play Ball' and more this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Scottsdale crash kills 2, injures 5: CPD
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges in alleged arsons
Settlement reached over deadly Hammond crash after police chase
How connecting your phone to your car could make personal info vulnerable
Lyft driver shot in attempted carjacking on West Side: police
Show More
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
CPS proposes earlier fall start date
Dollar Tree announces new stores as demand for discount retailers skyrockets
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
More TOP STORIES News