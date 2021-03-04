MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget includes $400,000 to help local school districts that still have race-based mascots transition to another nickname.
In Wisconsin, officials say more than two dozen schools still have Native American mascots.
The proposal would create a program that would help schools with the process through grants.
RELATED: Lane Tech High School will scrap Indian mascot, council votes
The Weyauwega-Fremont School District stopped using the nickname "Indians" internally years ago, and phased out its headdress logo.
But it wasn't until 2020 that the district's board of education voted to officially retire the mascot.
The Weyauwega-Fremont Board of Education approved the name change to "Warhawks" last month.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Budget proposal would help Wisconsin schools drop race-based mascots
Dozens of Wisconsin schools Have Native American mascots, officials say
MASCOT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News