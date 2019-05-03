Education

Willowbrook High School teen receives Warrior Award for overcoming tragedy

Hannah Klamecki received the Willowbrook High School's Warrior Award, celebrating the strength she has shown by overcoming a life changing tragedy.

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Everyone will know Hannah Klamecki is truly a survivor as Willowbrook High School honors the graduating senior.

Friday morning, Hannah received the school's Warrior Award, celebrating the strength she has shown by overcoming a life changing tragedy.

"She simply leads by example," said Willowbrook High School Principal Dan Krause.

When she was just 5-years-old, Hannah went missing while boating along the Kankakee River with her grandfather. After he accidentally drowned, she survived in the woods for two and a half days on her own.

"Hopefully, I can inspire some people thru my hardship, showing them that this traumatizing experience was not something that held me down," Hannah said. "It was something that made me stronger."

Hannah was eventually found unharmed by rescuers.

Now as she walks across the stage to accept her diploma, she and her family, along with the community, celebrated the strength of the human spirit.

"It's so much a part of who she is. The identity of our family. And this is just an opportunity to, like, celebration Hannah and the miracle God is, and her grandfather, and how he sacrifice for her. How we remember it every day," said Hannah's mother Carol Klamecki.

Another student was also honored for his inspirational story.

Hannah remains humbled by her experiences and the award she received.

She said after graduation she plans on studying nursing so she can help others the way many have helped her.
