Education

World War II veteran, 104, receives high school diploma; New York's Westchester County celebrates 'Louis Forte Day'

NEW YORK -- A 104-year-old World War II veteran is now a high school graduate.

Louis Forte left school in the 1930's after his father died. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

After the war, Forte started a family and had a successful business career.

His granddaughter said she was absolutely thrilled when Forte finally received his diploma in New York's Westchester County, which declared Tuesday to be "Louis Forte Day."

"He built us and sacrificed everything for us," Christa Rotolo said, according to News12 Westchester. "So seeing him get this achievement truly means a lot to him, after all these years, is incredible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkhigh schoolveteransworld war iiu.s. & worldveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Show More
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Teen paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
New program from Taste of Chicago brings lunch to non-profits
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
More TOP STORIES News