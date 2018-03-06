WORLD WAR II

WWII aircraft carrier with Chicago ties discovered

EMBED </>More Videos

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen said his team discovered the wreckage more than 500 miles off Australia's eastern coast. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 75 years after sinking in the May 1942 Battle of the Coral Sea, the USS Lexington has been found off the coast of Australia, according to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. In an online statement, Allen said his crew aboard the R/V Petrel discovered the wreckage roughly two miles below the surface along with 11 of the airplanes that went down with it.

This famed aircraft carrier also has a Chicago connection by way of a well known name: O'Hare. Lieutenant Edward "Butch" O'Hare, namesake for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, received the Medal of Honor for courageously defending the Lexington on February 20, 1942, just months before it sank.

The Naval History and Heritage Command's website said "without supporting aircraft and without hesitation, he challenged 9 enemy bombers headed for the carrier Lexington. For his daring and skill in shooting down 5 of the enemy planes and thus saving the carrier from serious damage," he was awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony.

Allen's statement reads in part, '"To pay tribute to the USS Lexington and the brave men that served on her is an honor,"' said Paul Allen. '"As Americans, all of us owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who served and who continue to serve our country for their courage, persistence and sacrifice."'

In the statement, Allen's subsea operations director, Robert Kraft, added that they've been planning to locate the Lexington for six months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhistoryWorld War IIawardo'hare airportChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORLD WAR II
Nazi war criminal, 95, deported; lied about his identity, lived in NYC for years
WWII planes touch down in West Chicago
What is a duck boat? How the popular tour boats came to be
Des Plaines WWII veteran made knight of French Legion of Honor
Daily Herald: Arlington Heights field trip leads to connection with hero
More World War II
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News