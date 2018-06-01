CHICAGO PROUD

Young Women's Leadership Charter School celebrates 100% graduation, college acceptance

EMBED </>More Videos

The Young Women's Leadership Charter School in Chicago achieved a huge milestone Friday. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Young Women's Leadership Charter School in Chicago achieved a huge milestone Friday.

They're the only all-girls charter school in the city of Chicago, and for the sixth year 100 percent of the class of 2018 are going to college.

The school's mission is to turn the girls of today into the leaders of tomorrow, a mission it celebrated on graduation day.

"Our mission is about how we engage girls in an all-girl's school environment, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math," said Dr. Vanesa Scott-Thompson, principal.

Most of the graduating seniors will be the first in their family to attend college. It took a lot for them to get here.

"Hard work, a lot of effort," said Darielle Kennedy, valedictorian. "I missed all the parties but I'm fine with that."

"Hard work, dedication, talking to my teachers when I didn't feel like it, talking to my peers," said Trinice Greenwood, honored as most improved student.

All that work paid off. The entire class was accepted to a college or university, earning more than a $1 million in scholarships.

"Most of our girls are first generation so we're trying to break the cycle of poverty in their lives," Scott-Thompson said. "In 4 years, you can watch a girl transformation from being very timid to being confident and very sure of themselves"

And their advice for the next generation?

"Not to just be a number within your school. Join any club, stand out academically, set yourself apart, do what you feel will help you improve as a person," said Tarani Todd, salutatorian

Wise words from the leaders of tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudgraduationwomenscholarshipChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News