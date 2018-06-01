The Young Women's Leadership Charter School in Chicago achieved a huge milestone Friday.They're the only all-girls charter school in the city of Chicago, and for the sixth year 100 percent of the class of 2018 are going to college.The school's mission is to turn the girls of today into the leaders of tomorrow, a mission it celebrated on graduation day."Our mission is about how we engage girls in an all-girl's school environment, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math," said Dr. Vanesa Scott-Thompson, principal.Most of the graduating seniors will be the first in their family to attend college. It took a lot for them to get here."Hard work, a lot of effort," said Darielle Kennedy, valedictorian. "I missed all the parties but I'm fine with that.""Hard work, dedication, talking to my teachers when I didn't feel like it, talking to my peers," said Trinice Greenwood, honored as most improved student.All that work paid off. The entire class was accepted to a college or university, earning more than a $1 million in scholarships."Most of our girls are first generation so we're trying to break the cycle of poverty in their lives," Scott-Thompson said. "In 4 years, you can watch a girl transformation from being very timid to being confident and very sure of themselves"And their advice for the next generation?"Not to just be a number within your school. Join any club, stand out academically, set yourself apart, do what you feel will help you improve as a person," said Tarani Todd, salutatorianWise words from the leaders of tomorrow.